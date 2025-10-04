GTA 6 is still a spark in the eye for now, particularly for us PC players, so you'll have to excuse the Rockstar faithful for latching onto even the smallest glimmer of Red Dead Redemption 2 news. In a sudden overhaul, Rockstar Games has changed the up-front RDR 2 blurb on its Steam store page for the first time in over five years. Naturally, that's led to the neurons firing as fans desperate for an excuse to ride through the streets of Valentine once more cook up all manner of theories about what this tiny tweak might mean.

The new-look description on the Red Dead Redemption 2 store page reads, "Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and bounty hunters massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland in order to survive." Honestly, I'd say that sells one of the best Western games of all time a little short, but it's a fair outline of the setup for Rockstar's epic.

For comparison, the previous blurb, added in March 2020, was: "Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, RDR2 is the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang, on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age. Also includes access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online."

Perhaps, after all this time, Rockstar's simply decided that it's had enough of bragging about all the accolades it received - I think you'd struggle to find many people who aren't aware that RDR2 is widely rated as one of the best open-world games ever made. But what if it was something more? It was just this year that GTA 5 Enhanced made its way onto PC, and while it faced some teething problems it's largely recovered from that initial hurdle.

The dream, of course, would be that something similar is on the cards for Red Dead Redemption 2, some kind of enhanced or remastered edition that bumps up the already magnificent visuals, smooths out frame rates, and perhaps adds a few extra quality-of-life tools and backend features. Of course, it's all pure speculation for now, but as Dutch would say, have some goddamned faith, Arthur.

You could instead panic about the disappearance of Red Dead Online from the description. This would definitely be jumping the gun, however; not only is the mode still included prominently in the full 'about this game' section, but it's been just a few months since Rockstar surprised us with its ambitiously named Strange Tales of the West Vol. 1. It'd be a strange turnaround indeed to cut things off before at least a second act there.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is 75% off on Steam through Monday October 6, so you'll pay just $14.99 / £14.99 for the base edition. The ultimate edition is 80% off, so you'll get it for $19.99 / £19.99. Find it here if you've yet to experience Arthur's grand adventure.

Be sure to check in with the Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements before you saddle up, along with a rundown of how RDR2 cheats work.

Want to share your own wild theories with us? Drop by the PCGamesN community Discord and you can do exactly that.