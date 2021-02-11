This Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets you sock a cowboy into the sun

A cowboy being punched into orbit in Red Dead Redemption 2

Western flicks can be serious affairs of betrayal and redemption, but there’s ample room for silliness, too. That’s equally true for Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, especially when you throw a couple of mods into the mix.

One of the recent mods to catch my eye is simple in premise but offers heaps in daftness. All this mod really does is increase the force of your melee attacks, but I can’t emphasise how much it does heighten your ability to sock a cowboy into the fiery depths of the sun. Jotrius’s Super Punch mod turns Red Dead into a slapstick affair. Every time you throw hands with a cowpoke, they’ll likely launch into the abyss (or through a nearby window).

It’s a fun way to muck about for half an hour or so, but what really sells the mod is a video that Jotrius has stitched together. It features grainy black and white visuals, a hammy commentator, and some piano show tunes. If you’d like to try this mod yourself, hop on over to Nexus Mods to find the download instructions and sock away, cowpoke.

Check out the video below:

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re looking for more RDR2 mods, you know where to click.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

Won't stop writing about Red Dead Online. We 've no problem with that. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

