Unofficial Red Dead Redemption 2 update keeps Rockstar’s sandbox alive

Red Dead Redemption 2 updates are rare and pretty thin nowadays, as Rockstar abandons the western sandbox game ahead of the imminent GTA 6 release date. But RDR 2 fans can still enjoy plenty of festive, new-content cheer, as the open world of Red Dead Online is revitalised with a huge overhaul of the biggest RDR2 RP server.

Similar to the best GTA 5 RP servers, Dakota River Bend is a gigantic community of Red Dead Redemption 2 modders and roleplayers, which regularly injects new quests, content, and characters into the world of Arthur Morgan, including its latest and especially substantial Christmas update.

With custom-made mechanics and features, Dakota River Bend is adding new, legal professions to the world of Red Dead Redemption 2, letting you earn an online crust as a market seller, a miner, a blacksmith, a farmer, and more. The big RP server is also introducing a new criminal ranking system, which allows you to strengthen your lockpicking and safe-cracking skills as you ascend the ranks of the RDO roleplay underworld.

There are new activities for treasure hunters – collect a shovel or a metal detector, and head out into New Hanover to dig for your fortune – and you can even recruit a pig companion to help you sniff out hidden riches. New random events have also been added to the server, alongside a festive visual overhaul that adds a new ‘Christmas Land’ just outside of Emerald Ranch.

It’s a huge effort by the Red Dead Redemption 2 community, combining skillful mods and devout roleplay. If you want to join Dakota River Bend and keep experiencing new quests, challenges, and encounters in the otherwise neglected open-world game, you can find full instructions on how to get started at the RP server’s official website.

