Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a new Halloween update – from a year ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a new update to mark Halloween, seemingly good news for fans of Rockstar’s pivotal western sandbox game, but don’t break out the bobbing apples and pumpkins just yet, as this is the same content that launched in October 2021 – you just have another chance to claim it while we wait for the GTA 6 release date.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been gradually riding into the sunset ever since the seemingly final Red Dead Online content update, Blood Money, launched last July. Rockstar has acknowledged that its main development focus moving forward will be Grand Theft Auto 6, and has also posted what seems to be an official farewell to RDR 2 in the game’s credits. Nevertheless, fans remain loyal, and the promise of a new update might buoy the dedicated cowpeople out there who aren’t yet ready to tip their hats goodbye to the landmark sandbox western.

On the plus side, Halloween pass 2 brings back all the extras from Red Dead Online’s October 2021 blowout, including new masks, clothing like the Boucher coat, and extra accessories such as the Glabella lantern. On the negative side, if you bought the pass last year, there is nothing new for you here at all – it’s simply a chance for players who missed out last Halloween to pick up all the spooky gear a second time.

It seems unlikely Red Dead Redemption 2 will receive any truly fresh content going forward, but perhaps some of the classic passes, like the first Outlaw pass, might make a return. Otherwise, your best chance of making the sandbox western feel alive again is through mods, like this recent overhaul of the hit detection and death animation systems.

Given the time of year, this is a perfect time to try out some of the other best Halloween games, or maybe some other great western games if you’ve got it in you to finally bid goodbye to Red Dead Redemption 2. You might also want to pivot to good old GTA with some of the best GTA 5 mods, guaranteed to spice up Los Santos.