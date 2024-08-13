GTA 6 might be Rockstar’s most anticipated game right now, but we’re still holding out hope for a Red Dead Redemption PC port. RDR 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 have made their way to PC, so all that’s left is John Marston’s original, iconic adventure. Between renewed age ratings, updates to website backends, and a revamped version of the game coming to consoles, it’s been quite the rollercoaster ride. Now, though, we’ve just had our most compelling piece of evidence yet – sans an official reveal from Rockstar. The Red Dead Redemption PC port could be right around the corner.

As we inch ever closer to the GTA 6 release date, there are plenty of classic Rockstar experiences to keep us busy. The open-world game giant has brought many of its best works to PC, but for some reason 2010’s Red Dead Redemption never made the jump. RDR came to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 with enhancements last year, but there was no talk of a PC port. Until now.

The PlayStation Store page for Red Dead Redemption might have given the game away, as the listing suggests that Rockstar’s cowboy epic could be coming to PC.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever,” the listing reads. “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC-specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.”

A Red Dead Redemption PC release hint was spotted and verified by us at PCGamesN earlier in the year, as Rockstar’s own launcher site contained a very specific reference to the port. It’s worth noting that the release date for the PlayStation listing is Thursday August 17 2023, which is the date the enhanced version of RDR came to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

If you want to jump in on Arthur Morgan’s adventure while you wait we’ve put together all the best Red Dead Redemption 2 mods on PC, alongside some excellent sandbox games too.

