Red Dead Redemption PC port will cost almost as much as a brand-new game

Red Dead Redemption's PC price has been revealed on the Epic Games Store, and the upcoming port for this 14-year-old game isn't cheap.

Red Dead Redemption 

News that Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion are coming to PC on Tuesday October 29 has been welcomed among PC gamers, but the price tag for this upcoming port may leave some less excited. According to the game’s Epic Games Store listing, Red Dead Redemption will cost $49.99/ £39.99 on PC, despite first being released in 2010. While the Steam listing doesn’t reveal a price just yet, SteamDB has also listed the title at this price.

New games are now typically around $60 to $70, meaning Red Dead Redemption‘s price tag isn’t far off, despite the game being 14 years old. For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2, its critically acclaimed sequel released for PC in 2019, is currently $69.99 / £59.99 on Steam – just $20 more. While that’s still a fairly high price tag for a game released five years ago, it’s still one of the best story games around, so the price tag is somewhat justified. 

Red Dead Redemption’s PC port does contain two games, though, with the brilliant, horror-themed Undead Nightmare expansion bundled in as part of that price. So, essentially you’re getting two games for the price of one. Other PC-specific enhancements include native 4K resolution up to 144hz, ultrawide and super-wide monitor support, HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse support. 

So, while this PC port doesn’t make huge leaps from the original, it should at least improve the graphics considerably. It also offers a great opportunity for those who missed playing Red Dead Redemption when it was first released, as well as returning players.

If that price tag is a bit too tough to swallow, check out our top picks of the best western games to scratch that cowboy itch. You should also check the full Red Dead Redemption system requirements before you buy. If you want to know more about Rockstar’s most anticipated project, Grand Theft Auto 6, then check out all the juicy details we have about the GTA 6 release date.

