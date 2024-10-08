The Red Dead Redemption Steam launch is finally real, and it’s right around the corner. With the wait for GTA 6 seemingly never-ending, Rockstar Games has at long last given us a release date for John Marston’s iconic Western tale of tragedy, and detailed all the specific enhancements coming to this version of the game. Best of all, this version of RDR comes with the excellent Undead Nightmare expansion built in.

After months of rumors, and some pretty concrete evidence, Rockstar has officially revealed when the Red Dead Redemption Steam launch is. The open-world game is the next best thing ahead of the GTA 6 release date, and it’ll definitely keep us busy until then. There are plenty of new PC features coming to the game too, as Rockstar details alongside a new reveal trailer.

“In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality,” Rockstar writes.

“There’s also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.”

The Steam page does indicate that you’ll need a third-party Rockstar Games account to play though, so keep that in mind.

Rockstar Games is finally bringing the original Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare DLC to PC on Tuesday October 29. The game will be available on the Rockstar Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. You can find the game on Steam here.

