Red Dead Redemption system requirements show it plays best on an Nvidia RTX GPU

The Red Dead Redemption system requirements have landed, and performance is set to be outstanding on RTX 4000 series GPUs thanks to the inclusion of Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and Frame Generation. That being said, if your system is a little dated, good graphics and a strong frame rate won’t be too hard to come by thanks to some low hardware demands.

While you won’t need the best graphics card to play Red Dead Redemption on PC, having one of Nvidia’s top pixel pushers, like the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, will give you access to Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and all the performance-enhancing tech that comes with it.

Here are the Red Dead Redemption PC system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R7 930 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT CPU Intel Core i5-4670

AMD FX-9590 Intel Core i5-8500

AMD Ryzen 5 3500X RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 12GB 12GB

The Red Dead Redemption minimum requirements are as low as I expected, with an almost decade-old Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 graphics card, and an Intel Core i5-4670 CPU listed in the specs. Rockstar Games doesn’t list any resolution or frame rate expectations for this configuration, though, so although the game may run on this older hardware it may not be the most visually lush and smoothest experience.

As for the Red Dead Redemption recommended specs, there is a fair jump up in both the graphical and processing demands, but this doesn’t exceed what is expected from any other triple-A PC game released this year. Again, there are no resolution or frame rate expectations, though, so it’s TBD on how good the game will look.

The graphics cards listed are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT while the CPUs are the Intel Core i5-8500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500X.

While no Red Dead Redemption ultra specs have been released, we do know that Nvidia DLSS 3.7, including Frame Generation, will be present at launch. This means if you want the best performance on the highest settings at a resolution like 4K, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card is required.

For those who don’t have an Nvidia RTX graphics card, AMD FSR 3.0 is also present but this is just the FidelityFX Super Resolution feature with no Frame Generation.

The Red Dead Redemption download size is tiny compared to modern expectations, coming in at just 12GB, with no requirement for an SSD. Despite this, I still recommend using one of the best SSDs for gaming, just to ensure you don’t encounter any issues with loading times in-game.

Take our Red Dead Redemption system requirements PC benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Red Dead Redemption?