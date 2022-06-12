Watch first Redfall gameplay from the Xbox Games showcase

Arkane Austin has shown off the first extended Redfall gameplay trailer for its co-op vampire game – opening on an old country church in the United States, with first-person gameplay of a character slowly making their way around the church’s interior with a pink-sprayed shotgun. The walls are covered in blood, with “Let me in” and other such phrases scrawled along the environments.

“I’ll bite out your heart!” threatens a mysterious figure who looks a lot like they might be a vampire. The trailer teases several different charcters, including genius engineer Remi de la Rosa, British cryptozoologist Devinder Crousley, and telekinetic studient Layla Ellison, who is heard narrating the game’s action-packed trailer.

Arkane’s co-op game was pushed back into 2023 alongside Bethesda Games’ space RPG Starfield in May, which left many fans hoping that an update on the looter shooter would arrive at the Xbox Bethesda Games showcase. The game follows on from Arkane’s previous titles including Dishonored and Deathloop, with the studio promising on its official site that the new game will bring Arkane’s “signature gameplay to the co-operative action and FPS genres.”

You can check out the trailer below:

