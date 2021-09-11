Leaked Redfall images show first and third-person modes and a lot of loot

A number of leaked images for Arkane’s co-op vampire game Redfall have made their way online, just a few days before the release of the studio’s new title Deathloop. The Redfall leaked screenshots appear to show the option to play in first or third-person, and some very Dishonored or Half-Life 2-style environments.

Arkane’s next game Redfall was revealed at the Xbox/Bethesda showcase at E3 last June, but despite being given a release date of the relatively soon Summer 2022 Bethesda hasn’t revealed anything of the vampire-hunting shooter since then – although the official site says that it’ll bring Arkane’s “signature gameplay to the co-operative action and FPS genres.”

These leaked images first appeared in a now-deleted Imgur post and have of course spread quickly online. They appear to be from an early work in progress build, as at least one of the screenshots shows a temporary test area. Consequently, none of the images should be taken as representative of the final quality of Redfall, especially as Bethesda has chosen not to make them public.

Of most interest appears to be the fact that there appears to be the choice to swap between first-person and third-person perspectives, something that’s not been in any of Arkane’s games so far – and a bit of a surprise, considering Redfall has been described as a first-person shooter. It’s possible third-person may only be available at certain times.

Other than that, Redfall appears to be a lot more of an online loot shooter than perhaps many fans were expecting – complete with weapon grades, an item shop, currency, and other trappings of games in the style of Borderlands. The screenshots also show some coastal areas that look straight out of either Dishonored or Half-Life 2 – so perhaps art director Viktor Antonov, who worked on both games, is working on the project.

We’ll hopefully get some more official images on Redfall soon, but for now – don’t judge the game based on these leaked pictures, since the whole thing’s liable to change.