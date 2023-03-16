Grab Redfall for free with this new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPU bundle

Splashing the cash for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPU is an equally tempting prospect as it is an expensive one, with the cheapest card in the series costing almost $1,000 USD. However, following the announcement of a new Redfall bundle, a potential pixel pusher purchase may be easier for some to stomach.

On paper, Redfall makes for an ideal pairing with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or any of its more expensive siblings, as the game will support several Nvidia DLSS 3. This means you can expect to boost fps with ease thanks to AI-powered Frame Generation and upscaling, while Nvidia Reflex will keep your system’s latency low.

We don’t yet know what the recommended specs are when it comes to the Redfall system requirements, but it’s safe to assume that you’ll want to arm yourself with the best graphics card you can. Alternatively, you could pick up one of the best gaming laptops with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU or better and still get in on this deal.

Much as this offer may be tempting, it’s worth remembering that the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass when the Redfall release date arrives. Regardless, if this deal’s got its fangs in you, the campaign’s webpage will help you find a participating retailer in your region.