Redfall game and Prey 2006 devs have an unannounced project

Could a new Prey game be on the cards involving the teams from both Prey 2006 and Prey 2017? The original Prey devs are now working on vampire game Redfall with Arkane, the makers of the rebooted Prey 2, and the team has an ‘unannounced project’ in the works.

While we still don’t know too much about the co-op game, despite the Redfall gameplay showcase in June, we do know that several studios are assisting Arkane with development – including Doom developer id Software and Roundhouse Studios. Roundhouse is a Bethesda studio made up of developers from Human Head, the creators of the original Prey game, and the cancelled Prey 2.

According to a LinkedIn profile for a designer at Roundhouse (as spotted by Klobrille), the studio still has an “unannounced project” that it’s working on alongside Redfall development. It seems likely that it’d be an FPS game of some kind, given the team’s expertise, but we can only speculate right now.

It seems too much to hope for a proper new Prey game as a collaboration between the original and reboot Prey teams – but if they’re getting on well together making Redfall, who knows? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for Redfall, Bethesda has revealed that the game’s vampires are actually weird cultists, and here’s everything revealed about the Redfall map – which looks like a small town from hell.