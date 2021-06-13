Redfall is the next game from Arkane, and it’s about fighting vampires

Redfall has been revealed as the next game from Arkane Austin, the studio behind Bethesda’s Dishonored series and Prey. It’s a co-op game (although you can also play solo) about fighting vampires in a once-picturesque Massachusetts island town, and it’s set for release in summer 2022.

Bethesda says Redfall pits a handful of survivors against a legion of invading vampires attacking their idyllic town. Each character has their own backstory and personality, ranging from a powerful telekinetic young woman named Layla to an inventor and “paranormal investigator” called Devinder.

You’ll see Arkane’s signature style on display as you choose your path across the island, Bethesda hints, and the trailer – which debuted at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today – provides a nice sense of the tone it’s going for. It starts as our heroes sift through the aftermath of a battle they’ve just fought in a downtown convenience store, then jumps back about 15 minutes to show the threat they’ve just faced down. There are vampires, sure, but the team brings some supernatural abilities of their own to the fight, along with some high-tech anti-vampire weaponry.

Here’s the trailer:

This is the first we’ve seen of Redfall so far, but we’ll be sure to see more in the coming year. You can read more about it on the Xbox blog.

This story is still developing and will be updated soon, as PCGamesN works to bring you the fastest, but also the most thorough, coverage of the live Bethesda and Xbox conference. If you’re reading this, the show is either still live or has only recently concluded, so please check back soon for further updates, information, and analysis.

Welcome to PCGamesN – your one-stop-shop for the best, fastest, and most thorough PC gaming news coverage for this year’s E3 and E3-style events. We have staff in the UK and US who are working hard to bring you the best reporting on the internet on the biggest and most exciting announcements in this continuing summer of games.

Do check around the site for more from the show, including our news feed for all the highlights and big stories you’ll want to know about. You can also follow us on Twitter (@PCGamesN) for an up-to-the-minute feed of all the latest announcements from the event. We’ll be tweeting each story as it breaks.