Redout: Space Assault is a modern spin on StarFox, coming to PC in January

Sometimes, you just need to strap yourself into a cockpit and hurtle through space, blasting as many glowing things as possible. That’s exactly what’s on the menu for Redout: Space Assault, a modern take on the StarFox-style arcade space shooter that’s coming to PC and consoles in January.

Redout: Space Assault is actually a prequel – the original Redout began as a “warm-up exercise” for three Italian developers, who wound up creating a PC-based WipeOut-style game in Unreal 4. Now the studio, 34BigThings, has made a space game that brings StarFox’s arcade shooting and storytelling to modern systems.

34BigThings says Redout: Space Assault features a career mode that will teach players the skills they need to survive, as well as introduce them to a fully customisable ship that can be outfitted with a wide array of weapons that range from conventional Gatling guns to high-tech plasma cannons and shock rays. The game also features a dynamic soundtrack that gets increasingly intense as the action heats up, so make sure you have a nice pair of gaming headphones to absorb the fat beats.

Here’s the reveal trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

Redout: Space Assault was previously available only on Apple Arcade, but it’ll be launching January 22 for PC on Steam, as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

Senior news writer, and former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N