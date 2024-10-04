Minecraft has been around for more than a decade now. Though it continues to offer one of the best sandbox building experiences out there thanks to ongoing developer support, players who’ve spent a lot of time with it might be interested in trying out a new spin on its formula at this point. There are already solid options out there, like Terraria or Dragon Quest Builders 2, but none as closely resemble a true successor to Mojang’s hit as Reforj, the new game from a studio that formerly worked on Minecraft’s console editions. Now, we’ve finally had a glimpse of how the project is shaping up through a gameplay reveal video.

Reforj reworks Minecraft’s sandbox game formula in a few key ways, its creators at 4J Studios making their world with voxel technology that allows for greater building flexibility. The team looks to provide the same kind of exploration and construction features as Mojang’s work while emphasizing a mysterious narrative, dangerous enemy encounters, and, most importantly, a system called ‘elements’ that allows blocks to be sculpted into new shapes that afford greater building possibilities.

Its new gameplay video, which you can watch below, already looks pretty enticing. The environments look like a big leap forward for players used to Minecraft’s aesthetic, with their stony cliffs, vibrant green trees, and rushing rivers maintaining a blocky, retro look while providing better lighting at the same time. Most enticing, though, is the wingsuit, which lets players leap from great heights to travel across maps and survey their surroundings by flying above them.

There’s no launch date set for Reforj yet. You can find more details and wishlist the game on Steam, though, by clicking right here.

We have plenty of other good ways to help pass the time until more Reforj news arrives with our picks for the top building games and survival games already out on PC now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.