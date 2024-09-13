A game that’s sat near the top of my Steam wishlist for several months, Reka has finally launched into early access alongside a new roadmap from developer Emberstorm Entertainment. A cozy sandbox survival game where you play a young witch apprenticed to the mysterious Baba Jaga, Reka brings its Slavic folklore inspirations to the forefront in a similar way to how games like Valheim make use of their own fantasy settings – and, yes, you can even build your very own walking house.

As the eponymous Reka, you find yourself deep amid sprawling woodlands, where you have been apprenticed to Baba Jaga, the legendary witch of the forest. You might have come across her in more typically antagonistic roles, whether in folklore or adapted into settings such as The Witcher, but here she’s on your side. That means, in-keeping with the legend, that among your many lessons along your road to witchcraft in this sandbox game is the ability to summon a walking cottage perched atop a pair of chicken legs.

That house can be built and customized to your design piece-by-piece, using a construction system that will be quickly familiar to anyone who’s played survival games. You also have full control over the look of Reka herself, with plenty of hairstyle and outfit choices that fit the setting perfectly.

From there, you’ll travel across the surrounding forests and swamps, gathering resources and meeting all manner of people, animals, and woodland spirits alike. You’ll have to determine how you handle each in turn – do you want to help the local villagers, or protect the forest from their interference? Wildlife can also be tamed and brought along on your adventure, offering them a spot in your home. You might even uncover the secrets of Baba Jaga’s past, if you look hard enough.

With the early access launch now here, which includes the prologue and first chapter of Reka’s story, Emberstorm has also detailed its roadmap for the coming months as it works towards 1.0. That starts with post-launch bug fixes and optimization, followed by a ‘Witching Hour’ minor update and new furniture items in October. Another minor update will bring more crafting-themed content in late 2024. A major update for the main story is planned to launch in 2025, with the final 1.0 release arriving beyond that.

“Things might change slightly as we’ll be listening to your feedback very closely, but this is what we’re working on for the foreseeable future,” Emberstorm says. “Your thoughts on the game are super important to us, so please do share how you get on with Reka.” It recommends heading to the game’s Discord to share feedback, but says that you can also use the Steam forums or social media if preferred.

Reka is out now on Steam in early access, with a 10% launch discount meaning you’ll pay $17.99 / £14.39 if you buy it by Thursday September 19. Head here to learn more or pick up a copy for yourself.

For more comfy construction, the best building games offer plenty more places to play. Or check out the best indie games in 2024 to make sure you haven’t missed any other hidden gems.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.