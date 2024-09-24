Remnant 2 has managed to improve on its predecessor in just about every way, moving out of the shadow of the various games that inspired it to establish the series as something more than just a spin on Dark Souls-inspired exploration and combat and The Division or Borderlands-style co-op looting and shooting. It’s done so, in part, by continuing to expand upon its design framework and fictional setting through downloadable content — an effort that’s now come to an end with the launch of Dark Horizon, the game’s final DLC, out today.

As expected of Remnant 2‘s DLC structure at this point, Dark Horizon brings a wealth of new material to the action-adventure game. The final DLC sees players heading to the robot-inhabited lands of the ‘necropolis world’ N’Erud and, appropriately enough, fighting against mechanical enemies as they learn why an enormous structure looms in the sky above them. Dark Horizon provides the new Warden archetype, a glider that augments how players move through N’Erud, and introduces new gear and dungeons as well.

The DLC is accompanied by a free update that adds in a boss rush mode, which makes it easy to revisit Remnant 2’s toughest enemy encounters either alone or with co-op companions. After selecting a difficulty that presents either three, seven, or 19 bosses in a run, players fight through waves of enemies, picking up buffs and gear, and then face off against a these bosses. Today’s update also adds in an item search filter, the new Prism system, and general game improvements.

Remnant 2’s update and Dark Horizon DLC are out now on Steam, with Dark Horizon priced at $9.99 USD/ £8.50 and the base game currently available at 50% off ($24.99 USD / £20.99). Grab a copy right here.

