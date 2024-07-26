In a year where the best co-op games included heavy hitters like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4, Remnant 2 still managed to pull ahead as my favorite of the bunch. Building on the spectacularly satisfying feel of the original with some stunning environments, inventive weapons, and challenging boss battles, Remnant 2 has only gotten better since launch with each new DLC. Now, developer Gunfire Games has some good and bad news for players waiting on its final expansion, The Dark Horizon.

The one-year anniversary of Remnant 2 has just arrived, yet the final expansion of the planned trilogy hasn’t yet launched, despite an initial promise from Gunfire Games that all three parts would arrive within its first year. “We’ve made the difficult decision to move back the release of our third DLC, so that we have more time to deliver you the best possible experience that you deserve,” it explains in a post to the Steam page for the co-op game.

Instead, The Dark Horizon will now arrive in September. “Our goal is for The Dark Horizon to be the most expansive DLC for Remnant 2. Not only have we packed it full of even more of the Remnant greatness you’ve come to expect, we’re also hard at work on a brand-new game mode that will be free for everyone that we’ll reveal soon along with a new progression system.” This will sit alongside the existing campaign and adventure modes, giving us a new way to play.

“While we’re not happy about delaying this DLC release – one you’ve been itching to jump into already – we feel very lucky to see your ongoing support and loyalty to the Remnant franchise,” it continues. “The past year has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re glad that Remnant 2 and its DLCs have brought you as much joy as it has brought us creating this world for you. That said, we’re not quite done yet. More news about The Dark Horizon DLC will come soon.”

While the likes of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, FF14 Dawntrail, and Zenless Zone Zero have kept me plenty busy, I’ll certainly make time for more Remnant 2. Within a few minutes of diving back into The Forgotten Kingdom I was reminded just how much fun I’d had with the base game and its first add-on, the Awakened King. As such, its grand finale is a must-play for me, and the promise of a new mode and progression system suggests I might be sticking around for a while when I do pick it back up.

Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon launches in September 2024. You can find it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Xbox Store. Remnant 2 is also available via PC Game Pass if you’re a subscriber, although you’ll have to buy The Dark Horizon if you want to use the new DLC gear.

