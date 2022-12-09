Remnant 2 reveal trailer unveils sequel to 2019 shooter From The Ashes

Gunfire Games has announced Remnant 2 at The Game Awards 2022, with a sequel to the chonky third-person shooter Remnant: From The Ashes set to release on Steam and the Epic Games store in 2023. The follow-up to the 2019 RPG game will bring back its predecessor’s blend of snappy shooting and melee combat, along with the option for co-op play.

A new Archetype system is aimed at improving play style flexibility, letting players sync up their playstyles together with unique passive abilities and the ability to equip multiple Archetypes simultaneously to further customise your potential.

Remnant: From The Ashes was a surprise hit that I ended up playing for far more hours than I initially expected, driven by its random elements and the ways it rewards repeated playthroughs with the ability to uncover new areas, bosses, and weapons. I’m certainly excited to play a follow-up, and I’m eager to see how Gunfire Games has expanded on the lore of the world built in From The Ashes.

You can watch the Remnant 2 reveal trailer below:

Remnant 2 is available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games store.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Remnant 2 news as it happens.