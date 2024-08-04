2023 was a magnificent year for the best co-op games, with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo 4, and Lethal Company among the highlights. Yet Remnant 2 stands head and shoulders above the pack for me as something truly special. After the original Remnant: From the Ashes built up a dedicated following through gradual word of mouth, Gunfire Games elevated its compelling mix of sublime gunplay, soulslike boss design, and rewarding RPG and character building elements for the sequel. As a big Steam sale brings it to its lowest price yet, now is the perfect time to jump in.

We’re just over one year on from the launch of Remnant 2, and I still keep coming back to it regularly. It’s a strong contender for the best-feeling shooter I’ve ever played, and with a rich diversity of builds thanks to the wide range of weapons and classes at your disposal, the potential for team synergy makes it one of the best co-op games on PC.

As much as I like playing games like Dark Souls or Elden Ring in multiplayer, it can often feel like you’re only working together by circumstance. In Remnant 2 there are so many ways to support your teammates on the fly, deliver buffs or quick last-second saves, and synergize your skills for maximum effectiveness. Figuring out the game’s trickier boss fights and environmental puzzles also often benefits greatly from another set of eyes or two, and solving things together is always more fun than doing it alone.

Already a fantastic game from the start, Gunfire has so far delivered two of its three planned DLC expansions for Remnant 2, and both have been excellent. The third Remnant 2 DLC is now set to arrive in September, and the dev also teases that it’s working on an entirely new game mode with its own progression system that will arrive for free for all players, which should extend the game’s already impressive replayability even further. With a Steam sale bringing it to its lowest price on the Valve platform right now, if you’re tempted to jump in then this is the moment to do it.

Remnant 2 is 50% off on Steam until Monday August 12. That means you’ll pay just $24.99 / £20.99 for the standard edition, or $34.99 / £29.49 for the ultimate edition including its three expansions. It’s certainly a hearty recommendation from me, and the discount should also make it easier to convince a friend or two to join you on your journey, so head here if you’re curious to learn more or grab a copy yourself.

If you’re getting started, we’ve got everything you need to know about the best Remnant 2 archetypes and how its dual-class system works. Alternatively, here are the best soulslike games on PC if you’re a fan of challenging yourself.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.