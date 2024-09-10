In a world rapidly becoming overcrowded with live service games that cock their hats at infinity, it’s a surprising breath of fresh air to see a developer announce that the next DLC for a title will be the last one. We’ve known for a while that The Dark Horizon for Remnant 2 will be its final DLC, and now that day is finally nearly here. The launch date for both this slice of content and an accompanying free game mode have been announced, and there isn’t long to wait.

Fans have been avidly looking forward to The Dark Horizon’s launch for a while now, especially after it was delayed earlier this year, and it’s easy to see why. Remnant 2 is a brilliant co-op game that only got better with each DLC launch, so seeing what developer Gunfire Games has up its sleeve for this final release has had the fanbase on tenterhooks.

Unsurprisingly there’s a lot going on in this DLC, and it all sounds incredibly ambitious and exciting. In terms of story, players will be heading back to the world of N’Erud to explore a place stuck in time, standing still while events move all around it. Its inhabitants are long dead with only robots left to tend fields and perform tasks for alien masters who no longer draw breath. Deep mysteries await players, and the most enticing involves a giant entity which slouches across the entire world’s horizon.

There’s a new archetype – the Warden – a traversal system involving gliders, tons of bosses, weapons, and items to discover, and plenty more. What’s even better is that while The Dark Horizon is a paid piece of DLC, it’s also coinciding with a huge free update for the game which will introduce players to a brand new game mode.

Boss Rush does exactly what it says in the name. By heading to the World Stone in Ward 13, players can hop into this new mode which will put them against a series of waves of enemies and bosses. It’s exactly what you’d think it is, but what it does do is let players grab drops they might’ve missed, including rare items and weapons. There’s also a new Prisms system landing alongside this mode, which will give players an additional way to earn stat increases.

The Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC release date is set for Tuesday September 24, which will also see the launch of the Boss Rush mode and a big quality of life update for the game. You can learn more about what you can expect over on Steam.

If you can’t wait that long, you can find what you’re looking for in our guides to the best action-adventure games and the best soulslike games you can play on PC in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.