The end is coming for Remnant 2 but it’s the best kind of end – the game will simply become complete. The final DLC titled The Dark Horizon will be launching soon and while there’ll be some tidying up afterwards, Remnant 2’s new content will come to a close. There’s tons coming in this slice of DLC but the new archetype, the Warden, is probably the most enticing prospect. Developer Gunfire Games has shown off a few details about how the Warden will work, and they look like they’ll be ready to take on anything.

The main way the Warden will enhance their presence when exploring Remnant 2 is via its drone. While playing solo it already looks like the Warden will bring plenty to the fight but it’s also important to remember that this is a co-op game and as such, the drone will be a massive game changer when adventuring in a group. There are several different modes you can put your drone into, each of which will help fulfill a separate role.

When in combat mode it’ll simply bring the pain, constantly working to defend and attack anything near a selected ally. The shield mode will see the drone recharge the shields of allies, reducing incoming damage to help them stay alive longer. Finally, heal mode will continually restore health to either yourself or an ally. What’s more, the healing functionality will also give a relic use speed buff, helping your allies chug down more consumables in the heat of battle.

Additionally, the Warden’s Dynamic prime perk will regenerate shield and will also increase the base energy reserve for both the drone and the turret. Its archetype trait, Barrier, improves the shields applied by the Warden – meaning that even when buffing a friend, the player will receive some benefits too.

The Warden will land in the game along with the Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC, which will launch on Tuesday September 24. For the full lowdown on the Warden, head over to the Steam announcement to learn more.

