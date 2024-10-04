With third Remnant 2 DLC The Dark Horizon finally out, Gunfire Games has finally wrapped up its plans for the fantastic apocalyptic looter-shooter. While its third DLC has left me a little cold so far – a sentiment mirrored by its Steam review scores – the corresponding free update introducing boss rush mode and a new Prism system has been a welcome boon. Just over a week on from its arrival, a hefty Remnant 2 update is here and it boosts rewards dramatically, along with class balance tweaks, a fix for a serious mod generation problem, and plenty more changes besides.

Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon is the third and final piece of the game’s planned expansion pass, taking us back to N’Erud to investigate a mysterious place where robot servants still tend the land for masters long lost to time. It also introduces the Warden archetype, giving you another way to customize your builds and optimize your team synergy in one of the best co-op games in years.

Alongside it came a rework to the previously underwhelming fragments system, and an all-new way to play Remnant 2: a range of boss rush challenges. It’s a great way to grab gear you might have missed, while focusing on one of the game’s best aspects. Now, it’s just become even better, courtesy of a new update that focuses on improving the mode.

Enemy health has been rescaled to make bosses “slightly more more challenging early on, and less challenging at the end of a long run.” In particular this should help if you’re planning to take on the mammoth ‘gauntlet’ difficulty.

Experience gain bonuses have been dramatically boosted, with Veteran raised from 5% to 10%, Nightmare from 10% to 25%, and Apocalypse from 15% to 50%. You’ll also get more Relic Dust while playing the mode, and should no longer have a chance to receive duplicate rewards.

This latest update also adjusts the new Prism system, and now allows you to cleanse your Prism and build it up from scratch starting at level ten, rather than having to wait until you hit 51. That’s just the beginning for Prisms, however; Gunfire has “more adjustments coming, including the ability to cleanse only the legendary fragment, as well as some balance changes,” that will arrive in a future patch.

Elsewhere in this Remnant 2 update are a nerf to the Archon’s havoc form damage “to bring it more in line with other builds” and fixes for the Engineer’s Vulcan cannon. Additionally, a previous change forcing line of sight on Invoker skills has been reverted – Gunfire notes that it “can still cause certain unintended issues,” but says “the addition of the LOS check had too much of an impact on the fun factor of these skills.”

Rounding out the update is a heavy host of bug fixes, UI tweaks, and balance changes. Key among them is a fix for the issue causing mod generation to be dramatically reduced for items designed to boost it. Sentinel drones should also no longer get stuck inside cliffs during the new DLC. You can check the full patch notes via the Gunfire website if you want to investigate all the smaller adjustments.

