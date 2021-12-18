Epic’s free game today isn’t Bloodborne but is one of PC’s best Soulslikes

As part of its holiday celebration we’re once again getting treated to a daily free game from the Epic Games Store, and today’s title is one of the best Soulslikes on PC. Remnant: From The Ashes was one of the most-lauded games of 2019 and it’s completely free, but only for the next 24 hours – so you better go grab it quick.

PC gamers are still waiting on the inevitable port of From Software’s classic Bloodborne on PC, to say nothing of the delay of Elden Ring, but anyone looking to scratch that Soulslike itch could do far worse than give Remnant: Beyond The Ashes a try – especially as it’s currently free on the Epic Games Store for the next day.

Remnant is a single-player or co-op action-focused survival RPG where, much like Dark Souls or similar titles, players much traverse the world and take every combat encounter seriously – underestimate a single enemy and you’ll likely die and lose a lot of progress to boot.

Remnant has been free on the Epic Games Store before, of course, as it last popped in back in August 2020. For anyone who missed it, and who doesn’t have Microsoft’s newly-rebranded PC Game Pass, can pick it up today for the reasonable price of nothing whatsoever – provided you’re quick and grab it within the next 24 hours. Here’s the trailer to get you in the mood:

Epic is offering a free game every day so make sure to check back in with us tomorrow to find out what the next tasty offering will be – although whether it’ll be another one of the best RPGs on PC is another matter.