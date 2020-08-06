Next week’s free games from Epic include an excellent Souls-like

It’s that time again: each week, the Epic Games Store gives away a new selection of free PC games, and announces what will be on offer the following week. This week you can snag Wilmot’s Warehouse, and on August 13, you’ll be able to pick up the excellent Remnant: From the Ashes and a lovely pair of adventures called The Alto Collection.

Remnant: From the Ashes hardly needs an introduction around here. It’s Gunfire Games’ action RPG set in a shattered universe in which earth has been invaded by something called the Root. For clarity’s sake, it’s an extra-dimensional alien infestation and not the multi-talented, Grammy Award winning hip-hop band from Philadelphia that plays the breaks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Since it launched last year, Remnant has seen the introduction of a brand new survival mode, a hardcore mode, and a new piece of story DLC called The Swamps of Corsus. The final chunk of DLC, Subject 2923, is due out on PC August 20, and it’ll provide answers to some of the lingering questions from the game’s main campaign.

The Alto Collection is a PC port of two beautiful mobile games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey. In them, you either snowboard or sandboard through 120 different levels, each with its own set of three unique goals.

It isn’t out yet, so it’ll be debuting on PC when it becomes available as one of next week’s free games from Epic. In the meantime, you can pick up Wilmot’s Warehouse (which seems terrific so far) or check out the first episode of 3 out of 10, a new blend of animated sitcom and adventure game that’s about working in the world’s worst game development studio.