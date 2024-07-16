For those seeking the comfort of early 2000s RTS games like Total War and Age of Empires, complete with retro graphics and UI, look no further than the nostalgic throwback to a forgotten era with Renaissance: Kingdom Wars. A grand strategy and RTS hybrid, we’re thrown into the Renaissance era as the captain of a mercenary company. It’s your task to fight many bloody battles and lead well-executed charges against your enemies to grow your army and take it in any direction you see fit. If you want to become a lord, a traitor, or even an emperor, you can do so, all while managing your troops and navigating the changes in technology, on the quest to rule and power over 500 provinces.

Sounds good? Well, we’ve got ten Steam keys to give away for this RTS game, so if you’re keen to jump into this indie gem, now’s your chance.

The strategy game is set in 1510, amid the war between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with advancements in the arts and sciences pioneering the battles. It’s not all waging war, however, as politics also plays into how well you fare against your enemies, and allies.

If you’ve always fancied tackling a game like this but find the scale of grand strategy daunting, you’ll be pleased to know the studio behind Renaissance: Kingdom Wars, Reverie, has newcomers to the genre in mind. This is a game with all the old-school aesthetic appeal of beloved hits such as Crusader Kings and Hearts of Iron, just in a much more beginner-friendly package.

That’s not to say Renaissance: Kingdom Wars isn’t a challenge, but players are spoilt for choice with strategic options, from up-close RTS combat to managing your army from the world map. If working your way up from a captain to a lord sounds like too big a feat, then you can start out as a minor lord or choose from 36 kingdoms to give you the best shot at getting ahead.

Enter now for your chance to win one of ten Steam keys and grow your army into an unstoppable force.