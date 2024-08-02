It’s always the way, you turn up in the captain’s inn looking to meet someone new and there’s no-one right for you around. Your ships still need crew, however, so you’ll have to settle for second best and put someone not-entirely-seaworthy in charge of your prize galleon. In Republic of Pirates that’s been a problem affecting players so far but a new patch has made finding a shipshape captain much easier.

Now, you’ll be able to re-roll the selection of captains you find in the inn, making locating your perfect piratical partner much simpler than before. There’s a limit on doing this, because it would be unfair to just re-roll forever in the city-building game as you’d end up with a top-tier roster eventually. Every time you dispense with the selection of captains Republic of Pirates has chosen for you, there’ll be a two minute wait before you can do it again, which sounds fair enough to me.

In addition to this new feature, there’s one big change that’s been requested a lot by the community. There’s now a volume slider for sea shanties, because apparently some fans of the game don’t particularly like hearing jolly sailing songs constantly blasting in their ears. For those of us who spent a lot of time in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the temptation may be to ramp up the volume instead to better relive those wonderful times on the Jackdaw.

There’s a few other quality of life changes hitting the game alongside these updates, such as new portraits for captains to bring them in-line with the rest of Republic of Pirates’ art style. You can find a booty haul of bug fixes and plenty more, with some balance changes also making land that should see Dried Herbs production boosted in campaign and free play modes.

If you’d like to get the full lowdown on this update, you can head over to the Steam announcement to see exactly what’s new for the game.

