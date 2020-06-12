The Resident Evil series has hit 100 million units sold worldwide

Hot on the heels of the Resident Evil 8 – sorry, Resident Evil Village – announcement during the Sony PlayStation 5 event last night, developer Ccapcom has unveiled the latest sales figures for the long-running horror games series to-date – and they’re pretty staggering. Overall, the Resident Evil series has sold over 100 million units around the world. Phwoar.

That’s according to a press release posted to the dev’s site, which reveals the survival games series, which began way back in 1996 when the first Resident Evil game debuted on the PlayStation, has now reached sales into the hundreds of millions. In the statement, the company also explains this eye watering new figure has been reached with “more than 80% of unit sales of the games coming from outside of Japan”, and that Resident Evil is the “first Capcom series to surpass the 100-million-units-sold milestone”.

In some ways this new milestone is perhaps unsurprising, especially given the success of its recent remakes – Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 – which have each sold millions of copies each, adding to the already enormous sum.

Capcom recently announced it has plans to launch “multiple major new titles” by April 2021, and now with Resident Evil Village’s announcement, we now know what one of these is. Looks like we can expect the series’ overall sales figures to just keep on climbing.

What the other titles the studio has in the works are isn’t yet clear, but Capcom has quite a few different IPs in its catalogue, so guess we’ll have to wait and see to find out.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to launch on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2021, though there’s no release date to scribble down in our calendars just yet.