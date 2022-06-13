The Resident Evil 2 system requirements have undergone some changes since the horror game remake shambled its way on to gaming PCs back in 2019. This is due to an upgrade patch that introduces ray tracing and several other features but also axes support for DirectX 11, leading to a slight bump up in the minimum specs.

Now, the Resident Evil 2 system requirements demand you install Windows 11 or 10 in addition to equipping your rig with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU or newer. However, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards on hand to enjoy the game’s ray tracing options.

Thankfully, there are no other differences lurking within the refreshed Resident Evil 2 system requirements, meaning most people shouldn’t even notice these behind the scenes changes. Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 have also received the same upgrade treatment, and so you’ll need the same specs listed here to run those games too.

Here are the Resident Evil 2 system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4460

AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i7 3770

AMD FX 9590 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 460 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM 2GB 3GB Storage 26GB 26GB

