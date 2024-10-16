I’ve completed Resident Evil 2 probaby 100 times, and that’s not an exaggeration. Some years ago, I used to speedrun it, which meant playing the entire Leon A scenario back to back maybe twice or three times a day. From the Raccoon City streets to the RPD building, the narrow sewers and the Umbrella lab, I feel like I know every inch of Capcom’s classic survival horror game by heart. I like RE2 Remake, but the original will always be the best. With that in mind, and rumors whirling about both Resident Evil 9 and a possible remake of Code Veronica, if you want to revisit Resident Evil 2 now it’s on GOG, a new, unofficial HD remaster mod is perfect for bringing layers of extra detail to one of the all-time greats.

Resident Evil 2 is the ideal sequel. By shifting the horror from a remote mansion to a bustling city, it ups the stakes mechanically, dramatically, and in terms of scale – there are more monsters and a greater range of environments. One of the formative survival horror games, alongside Alone In The Dark, the original Silent Hill, and Parasite Eve, RE2 stands up perfectly well today, and is thankfully much easier to access since it was re-released on CD Projekt Red’s GOG. However, if you want to up the visual quality and see Resident Evil 2 as you’ve never seen it before, the aptly named ‘RE: Enhance’ is the ideal mod for you.

Available right now, RE: Enhance increases the resolution and detail of every single background in Capcom’s classic. It’s not perfect – while each background has been refined manually, they’ve also been enhanced using AI tools, meaning some look a little smeared or over-designed. In aggregate, though, and especially in areas like the upstairs of the RPD and Chief Irons’ office, this is a very convincing, unofficial RE2 remaster.

It also works with the GOG version. If you want to take a look and try it for yourself, RE: Enhance is available right here. You might also want to know about the curious Resident Evil 9 Metacritic page that appeared earlier this week.

