The gorily brilliant Resident Evil remake trilogy is at its lowest price right now, so grab it while you can

When I think of the holidays, I'm not thinking of spending time with family or lovely, belly-filling dinners - I'm thinking of killing zombies. There's never a bad time to go on a zombie-slaughtering spree in my favorite games, and if you're keen to get some of the best horror games in recent years, the Resident Evil remake trilogy (that includes RE2, RE3, and the new RE4) is cheaper than ever, so stock up while you can.

Starting with Resident Evil 2, which is an absolute classic rebuilt with modern gameplay, you play as a fresh-faced Leon who's looking to start his first shift at the Racoon City Police Department. Unfortunately, things quickly go wrong - like any apocalyptic situation - and he meets Claire Redfield, who's looking for her brother Chris. Between your standard hordes and the seemingly indomitable Tyrant that hunts you down with a pace that Michael Myers would envy, it's an incredible horror game infused with just the right amount of action.

Next up is Resident Evil 3, which is a little shorter but still just as non-stop as the second game feels. This time, you play as Jill Valentine, and 24 hours prior to the outbreak in the previous game, you'll have to deal with the same zombies you've come to know and kill, while avoiding the terrifying Nemesis, a brutal tank of a 'man' that will pursue you to your eventual death. There's still that great action, and the chance to learn those classic speedruns that Resident Evil fans enjoy, and while this is the worst of the three here, it's still great. It's just that the other two games have raised the bar so high.

Lastly, even though it's a dusting off of an iconic horror game, Resident Evil 4 remake is not just a facelift. Following Leon, who's tasked to save the President's daughter from a rural village run by a cult (an easy day in the office), Resident Evil 4 amps up the action factor, making it an intense feast of bullets and gore. However, there are still enemies hunting you down, and the rush of completing puzzles is still as sweat-inducing a panic as ever.

All three of these are seriously enjoyable, and some of the best remakes of those nostalgic classics - yet they're still great for newcomers, too. If you're looking to grab the trilogy at a bargain price, the Resident Evil remake trilogy is just $31.49 / £26.24 at Fanatical for the holidays. That's a huge 65% off, and just over $10 for each game, which is well worth the money spent.

It's almost like Santa dropped you a bioweapon bundle full of horror games down your chimney, but rather than being frustrated with a mess of zombies to deal with, you're immersing yourself in an action-packed version of it. That's not bad, if you ask me - but I know I'd smash it in a zombie apocalypse. At least, if I were Leon.