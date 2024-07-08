There’s no Mercenaries mode and they cut out the clock tower – these are two good reasons why Resident Evil 3 Remake, in the four years since its release, has drawn criticism from fans of the original game and from players of the Capcom survival horror series as a whole. RE3 Remake is short. RE3 Remake removes mechanics from its 1999 progenitor. RE3 Remake reuses areas from the 2019 Resident Evil 2, and could fairly be accused of being a rush job. But with Resident Evil 9 officially in the works, one of the most maligned games in the whole zombie canon is now available cheaper than ever, and well worth your time despite what you’ve heard.

Resident Evil 3 Remake makes a lot of cuts. But in removing some sections and ideas from the original horror game, it becomes stronger, better paced, and narratively more coherent. The characterization is rock solid across the board – I don’t think there’s a more likable or charismatic figure in the entire RE series than Resident Evil 3 Remake’s version of Carlos. The clock tower is gone, but in its place is a greatly expanded sequence in the Raccoon City hospital and a white-knuckle trek through the always-iconic RPD, which neatly ties the events of RE2 and RE3 Remake together.

The dodge system works much better than in the original game. Nicholai has better motivation, and becomes a more rounded, genuine villain. The weapon sounds and the original score are fantastic, the opening section on the streets of Raccoon show us a perspective of the disaster that we’ve never seen before, and there are two excellent boss battles, one on the roof of a collapsing building, the other in a disposal pit deep inside the Umbrella lab.

If you’ve avoided Resident Evil 3 Remake up until now, perhaps because you heard it was short and truncated as compared to the original, this is the time to give it a try. From now until Thursday July 11, RE3 Remake is cheaper than ever as part of the summer Steam sale, down 75% to a new historic low of $9.99 / £8.24. In an editorial from last year, I explain in much greater detail why this one is worth a second chance. Hopefully that convinces you to take a look – you can get RE3 Remake on Steam right here.

