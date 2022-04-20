Resident Evil 4 for Quest 2 gets The Mercenaries, for free

Announced today at the Meta Quest gaming showcase, beloved minigame ‘The Mercenaries’ is finally playable in the Quest 2 port of Resident Evil 4. Better yet, not only is the wave-based mode available free of charge to existing owners of the game as of today, but it comes with a host of brand new challenges and features too.

Armature Studio has rebuilt The Mercenaries for the Quest 2, with what appears to be the same care and attention it gave its VR port of the base game. The developer has also improved on the base experience by introducing things like online leaderboards, allowing you to compare your scores with other players around the world.

20 new challenges include the likes of ‘Wild West’, which sees you face off swarms of Ganados while dual wielding two appropriately themed six shooters. However, if you’re after something with a bit more of a scare factor then ‘The Cover of Night’ should pique your interest, complete with appearances from the game’s terrifying Regenerador enemies.

Your VR exploits will net you unlockables for Resident Evil 4’s story mode too, including character costumes, weapon skins, visual filters, gameplay modifiers, and – my personal favourite – the forever funny ‘Big Head Mode’.

This free update will be sure to bring smiles to the faces of new and old fans alike lucky enough to own the best VR headset. Meanwhile the rest of us will have to wait for the release of that elusive Resident Evil 4 remake, whenever that may be.