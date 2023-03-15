Resident Evil 4 looks fantastic with classic horror game fixed camera

We’re very close now to the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date, and positively psyched to return to the Capcom horror game, and start blasting the heads off some Los Illuminados again. Though the 2005 Resident Evil 4 transformed the series into an over-the-shoulder, third-person shooter, originally it was meant to retain the fixed camera angles of the elder RE games – turns out the remake, once it’s given a bit of a retro makeover, looks pretty fantastic as well.

Based on the recent Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo, a new concept video illustrates what RE4 Remake would look and play like if it used the same fixed angles found in classic survival games like Dino Crisis, Silent Hill, and of course the formative Resident Evils. At the moment, it’s simply a demonstration, but with Resident Evil 4 mods already underway – alongside our own guide to improving Leon’s ‘90s hair – it surely won’t be long until fans are tweaking and improing RE4, and bringing a real fixed-camera-angle mode. Check out the concept, courtesy of The Resident of Evil, below:

Interestingly, during its initial development, the original Resident Evil 4 was intended to retain fixed camera angles. This version of the game, since dubbed ‘Resident Evil 3.5’ by fans and players, had a darker, more gothic tone, and saw Leon battling against ghosts and possessed dolls.

Although it was scrapped, a lot of the environments and concepts for RE 3.5 were recycled for another Capcom game – Devil May Cry. If you ever thought Dante and Leon had similar hairstyles, now you know why. Of course, fixed camera angles are nice. But how about Lego Resident Evil 4?

