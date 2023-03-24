The Resident Evil Remake Crystal Marble puzzle is one that perhaps troubles people the most as it’s pretty finickity – but then what would a Resident Evil game be without a puzzle or two to stop you in your tracks. There’s no denying that Resident Evil 4 and its remake are more action heavy than its predecessors, but the early chapters at least feature a good few puzzles to flex your brain muscles to.

Already one of the best PC games around, even before the remake, Resident Evil 4 sees fan-favourite protagonist Leon Kennedy return after the destruction of Raccoon City, this time chasing a damsel in distress through Spain – something we touch on in our Resident Evil 4 Remake review. In Chapter 2, early in your hunt for “Baby Eagle”, AKA Ashley Graham, you find yourself in the Village Chief’s Manor, where you must unlock a door with a crystal ball… obviously. If you can’t find the crystal marble, then you need our guide to solving the Resident Evil 4 Remake combination lock puzzle first, but once you have it in your possession, here’s how to line up the dots in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Crystal Marble puzzle.

How to solve the Resident Evil Crystal Marble puzzle

To solve the Crystal Marble puzzle and unlock the room in the Village Chief’s Manor, place the marble in the door on the first floor. Turn the crystal until what looks like random dots align to match the Los Illuminados symbol, as seen behind the crystal.

As you are simply turning the ball, there isn’t much guidance we can give, but it does have to be exact, so if you think you’ve got it and nothing is happening, keep moving the ball side to side in very small increments. If you’re not even close, then we just recommend turning the ball around until some semblance of an image comes together, and the dots appear closer. If you have the ball the wrong way round, you’ll see a vague replica of the symbol, but with the dots too far apart. If this is the case, flip the ball around 180 degrees.

Hopefully that helps you solve this tricky puzzle and unlock the Village Chief’s secret room. Once inside, you can pick up the Insignia Key needed to unlock the gate outside which takes you back to the village on your hunt for Baby Eagle. Nothing’s that simple though, and another puzzle awaits you where Los Illumindos are hiding Ashley, but we can help you with the Resident Evil 4 Remake Church puzzle too. We also have some other handy Resident Evil 4 Remake tips to guide you on your journey, like the best weapons and unlockables to keep an eye out for, and how to unlock new game plus in the Resident Evil 4 remake to keep your adventure going.