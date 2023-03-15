Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition costumes and bonuses

Chances are you’ve probably preordered the Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition if you’re a huge fan of the series. However, if you’re still on the fence, it’ll help to know exactly what you get with the deluxe edition. It’s important to note that these items aren’t always available from the start of the game either, so you may need to play the whole game at least once in order to access these items. We understand why this may be the case, so it doesn’t spoil your first time romping around the rural Spanish village because Leon looks like Lestat from Interview with a Vampire.

With so many different types of items on offer in the Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition, you’re probably wondering how long Resident Evil 4 Remake is, so you can get your hands on them faster and how to use them while playing the horror game for the umpteenth time. While the costumes and filters are relatively self-explanatory, finding the deluxe firearms to add to the already significantly larger arsenal is another matter, and what’s with the charms and cases from the preorder bonuses? We’ll go over all of those items below.

Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition contents

Here is everything that the Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition contains in addition to the game itself:

‘Casual’ costumes for Leon and Ashley – Ashley is sporting a punk look, while Leon has a bomber jacket and slacks combo.

– Ashley is sporting a punk look, while Leon has a bomber jacket and slacks combo. ‘Romantic’ costumes for Leon and Ashley – they both have silver hair and frilly white shirts.

– they both have silver hair and frilly white shirts. ‘Hero’ Leon Costume & Filter – in addition to Leon’s costume, which looks like an outfit a Castlevania hero would wear, there is an additional filter you can apply to the game that gives it a granular look.

– in addition to Leon’s costume, which looks like an outfit a Castlevania hero would wear, there is an additional filter you can apply to the game that gives it a granular look. ‘Villain’ Leon Costume & Filter – in addition to Leon now looking like V from Devil May Cry V, there is an additional filter that gives the game a darker and reddish tone.

– in addition to Leon now looking like V from Devil May Cry V, there is an additional filter that gives the game a darker and reddish tone. Deluxe weapon: Sentinel Nine – this is a pistol-type weapon exclusive to the DLC.

– this is a pistol-type weapon exclusive to the DLC. Deluxe weapon: Skull Shaker – this is a shotgun-type weapon exclusive to the DLC.

– this is a shotgun-type weapon exclusive to the DLC. Treasure map: Expansion – it’s currently unclear what this treasure map shows.

– it’s currently unclear what this treasure map shows. Leon Accessory: ‘Sunglasses (Sporty)’ – additional sunglasses for Leon.

Original Ver. Soundtrack swap – switch to the original music rather than listen to the remake version.

While we don’t know for sure where the costumes, accessories, soundtrack swap, or filter options are in the game, previous Resident Evil games have extras placed in the Extra Content shop. For the weapons, you’ll likely need to unlock them in the Extra Content shop first, then find a merchant to grab them for yourself. The treasure maps help lead you to precious items, so this may give you access to more treasure to sell to the merchant or perhaps even a new weapon.

Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses

In addition, you will also get some items if you pre-order the game, with two different sets of rewards depending on which version you pre-order.

Standard edition : Attaché Case: Gold and Charm: Handgun Ammo.

: Attaché Case: Gold and Charm: Handgun Ammo. Deluxe edition: Attaché Case: Gold, Attaché Case: Classic, Charm: Green Herb and Charm: Handgun Ammo.

To equip different cases and charms, find a typewriter and select the ‘Customize Case’ option. Each one of these four items has a unique perk that Leon gets if they are equipped, though we don’t know for sure precisely what they do, it’s safe to assume that the charms have something to do with green herbs and handgun ammo, respectively.

And those are the Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition bonuses. If dark villages and parasite-ridden residents are not your cup of tea, we have plenty of non-spooky options in our best PC games list for you to choose from instead.