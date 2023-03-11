The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo has a third, secret weapon

The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo is a ton of fun, but did you know that there’s a third, secret weapon to be uncovered in the survival horror game’s playable teaser? That’s right, alongside Leon S Kennedy’s trusty handgun and the shotgun found in a village house, there’s actually another favourite weapon from Capcom’s original 2005 game to be used in this tantalising taste of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

While the shotgun is undoubtedly phenomenally satisfying and the handgun is a reliable headshot machine that combines well with Leon’s penchant for a vicious roundhouse kick, the secret weapon in the RE4 Remake demo might be its strongest of all. It’s one that will be immediately recognisable to those who’ve played the original, too.

The weapon in question is the Resident Evil 4 Remake TMP – a ‘tactical machine pistol’ that holds 50 rounds at once and makes quick work of tearing through your enemies. It’s very easily missed, too, as it requires you to take the rather counterintuitive step of throwing away your starting equipment to unlock. We’ve listed out the full method to unlock it below, if you want to give it a shot for yourself – and it’s incredibly satisfying, so I recommend doing so.

How to unlock the TMP in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo

In order to unlock the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo, you must discard everything in your inventory before going through the doors into the village. After doing this, crouch down and sneak forward and around to the right up the first path you come across. Take the left turn just a little way along this path and you’ll see an open well just ahead, which you can climb down to find the TMP, along with ammo and a replacement knife.

Normally, the well in the demo has a cover over it – but, for some reason, if you go in with an empty inventory you’ll find the well open. Don’t worry too much about throwing everything away, either – there’s ample supplies of ammunition for the machine pistol down in the underground cavern, and you’ll even get a knife to replace the one you’ve tossed on the floor.

If you’re trying to take on the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo’s ultra-hard mode, you’ll be pleased to know that once you’ve unlocked the TMP, it carries over to new playthroughs. It’s also just a very powerful weapon in its own right – with 50 rounds before needing to reload and a bucketful of spare ammo, you’ll be tearing through the angry mob faster than Leon can say “Bingo.”

Make sure you’re ready for the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date by checking that you’re matching up to the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements. If you’re wondering about Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck, we’ve done some testing to let you know how it’s shaping up so far.