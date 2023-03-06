Resident Evil 4 Remake has a free prequel ARG you can solve right now

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has pulled an off-the-wall marketing stunt for 2023, as ahead of the horror game’s appearance at the Capcom showcase this week, and the looming free demo you, can now engage with some old-school ARG Resident Evil 4 Remake release date marketing.

This Resident Evil 4 Remake ARG (alternate reality game) was initially posted to the Resident Evil subreddit by a Special Agent Greene and labeled as “official news” ahead of the Capcom showcase on March 9.

Think Halo 2’s “I Love Bees” or the incredibly clever online material surrounding the first Cloverfield movie, that’s what Capcom is trying to tap into here. If this gives you a hankering for more of the series, an ongoing Capcom Steam sale has loads of Resident Evil games for cheap right now too.

Called “Baby Eagle is missing” the Reddit post calls on Resident Evil 4 Remake fans to find a girl, presumably the president’s daughter Ashley Graham, with her kidnapping providing the thurst to Resident Evil 4’s narrative. We’ve also seen a lot of how Capcom has changed Ashley and Leon in our Resident Evil 4 Remake preview, with more coverage from us on the way in the lead-up to release.

While Leon wasn’t actually in the US Secret Service in the original Resident Evil 4 (instead the fictional Anti-Umbrella Pursuit and Investigation Team), it’s clear that this Resident Evil 4 Remake ARG is aiming to get players involved with the story before it starts.

You’ll need to examine documents and photographic evidence as part of the ARG, and then submit your answers to go through to the next stage. We’ll provide the answers we used to get through below if you need an assist, but won’t be spoiling the Resident Evil 4 Remake ARG otherwise. You can engage with the ARG here.

You’ll also need to return every day to the ARG it seems, as after you give the first two answers it cuts you off and says “we’ll keep you posted on tomorrow as we scramble more boots on the ground.”

Resident Evil 4 Remake ARG answers

Here are the answers we used to get through each stage of the Resident Evil 4 ARG, beware of spoilers for the challenge.

Answer 1: Harrison Airfield

Answer 2: 09325

If you’re excited about Capcom’s newest release but have some questions about it in relation to your PC, we’ve got the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements broken down for you alongside an answer to the question ‘can I run Resident Evil 4 Remake?’