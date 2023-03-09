Capcom promises Resident Evil 4 Remake rain rework as demo looms

Capcom reassures fans that a Resident Evil 4 Remake rain rework is planned for launch as rumours run rampant about when players will be able to get hands-on with the upcoming reimagining of one of the best horror games of all time. The developer addresses one of the most common complaints from preview footage ahead of its upcoming Capcom showcase, where people are hoping to find out the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo release date.

Ever since initial gameplay previews of the remake arrived courtesy of Game Informer, one of the biggest talking points has been the rain effects. Bright white and covering the screen in a deluge of particle effects, the intense rain visuals are somewhat of a distraction from an otherwise gorgeous-looking game that’s shaping up to be the best Resident Evil since 1996.

Fortunately, it appears the developers have heard people’s concerns and are taking action. Producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki spoke to Press Start, telling them, “We’ve seen everyone’s reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day one patch to make adjustments.” That’s reassuring news for anyone who was worried the overbearing drizzle might dampen their enjoyment of Leon S Kennedy’s latest outing.

Meanwhile, speculation about when the demo will be released continues to rise ahead of the developer’s upcoming presentation. The Capcom Spotlight showcase airs on March 9 at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET / 10:30pm GMT / 11:30pm CET. There has even been suggestion that the demo might be released at the conclusion of the presentation.

Further fueling this theory, some Twitter users are reporting that they were shown a Twitch advert, ostensibly put out ahead of schedule, ending with a screen saying “Demo available now.” We’ve been unable to verify that this advert was shown, so take it with a grain of salt, but it certainly wouldn’t be unusual for Capcom to drop a demo like this.

Make sure you’re ready for both the demo and the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date by checking the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements. You might also want to find out how Resident Evil 4 Remake improves Ashley, or check out more of the best upcoming games on PC in 2023.