Resident Evil 4 Remake just became the hardest horror game ever

The original Resident Evil 4 is one of the best videogames ever made. Excelling at both tense action set pieces and a consistently entertaining horror comedy tone, the 2005 game is a standout in creator Capcom’s body of work — which means a lot from the studio and publisher responsible for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 2, and so much more. Last year’s Resident Evil 4 Remake may not reach quite the same lofty heights as the original, but it’s also a good game on its own merits, especially with regards to its redesigned gunplay. Now, thanks to a randomization mod called Biorand 4, fans of its approach to survival horror fights can explore the game’s systems even further, turning RE4 Remake into a brutally difficult experience.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has some of the most gratifying combat in a survival horror game to date, a combination of detailed animations and gratifyingly nasty sound effects lending a real sense of weight to every gunshot, grapple, and grenade explosion. Those who have played through the game on every difficulty level or grown tired of its Mercenaries mode might be eager to get more novelty out of these fights, though, which makes Biorand 4 a solid option.

According to the mod’s about page, the cloud randomizor “can be configured and generated to improve [Resident Evil 4 Remake’s] replayability by enhancing the gameplay.” It allows users to randomize game elements ranging from enemy types, health, item drops, and spawns to the player’s starting inventory, the price and availability of merchant sold items and upgrades as well as the type of items that can be found throughout the story mode. With control over these variables, Resident Evil 4 Remake can now easily be made into one of the hardest survival horror games around.

Instructions for how to set up and download Biorand 4 are available right here.

