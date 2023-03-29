Resident Evil 4 sales soar, cementing it as the king of horror games

It seems public appetite for Resident Evil 4 Remake is just as strong as it was when the original ruled high atop the rankings of the best horror games everywhere back in 2005. Capcom confirms that the much-anticipated return of Leon S Kennedy, Ashley Graham, Ada Wong, and Luis Serra has arrived to a huge reception, with it already on course to become the best-selling Resident Evil game.

In a press release, developer and publisher Capcom announces that the newly released Resident Evil 4 Remake sales numbers topped three million units in its first two days after release. That’s a huge start – for comparison, Resident Evil Village’s 6.1 million sales in eleven months made it Capcom’s fastest-selling Resident Evil game at the time by its own metrics.

According to Capcom’s ‘platinum titles’ list, the top-selling game in the series is currently still the seventh mainline entry, Resident Evil Biohazard, with a total of 11.7 million units sold. It’s important to note, however, that this list treats the various re-releases of entries separately, with Resident Evil 5 (14.7m), the original Resident Evil 4 (12.4m), and Resident Evil 6 (12.3m) listed above Biohazard when sales are combined.

Nevertheless, the immediate success of Resident Evil 4 Remake following its Chainsaw demo proves that you can teach an old dog new tricks. After all, as our Resident Evil 4 review details, the remake makes plenty of dramatic tweaks to the original and manages to somehow feel almost entirely fresh from beginning to end while still sticking fairly closely to the script of its predecessor.

It’s a great place to start for newcomers, but also a more than worthwhile experience for long-time fans of the original and the series in general, and irons out any of those slightly more old-fashioned grievances many might have with the 2005 release. Capcom notes that the series as a whole has now passed 135 million units, and that “continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship series.”

Make sure to stay alive with our best Resident Evil 4 Remake tips and tricks. We’ve also put together the best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings on PC to optimise your game’s performance, and we’ve got everything you need to know about when you can play Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries mode, which is arriving as free DLC after launch.