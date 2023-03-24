Is Separate Ways in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways is a game mode that appeared in the original, adding an additional, lengthy story to the game, and revealing some secrets about a character that isn’t Leon Kennedy – if you’re interested in that sort of thing. One of the greatest things about the Resident Evil series is the post-game unlockable modes, and with no second character playthrough as such in Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways provided another way to enjoy Resident Evil 4 past the main game.

Ada Wong first appears in Resident Evil 2, one of the best PC games of all time, and is a thorn in the side of Leon Kennedy each time she does so therein, mostly just there to antagonize our hero. She does much of the same in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, appearing in cutscenes every so often with a snarky comment or two, so it’s natural to want to know what she’s doing the rest of time, while you’re off destroying the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses in the horror game. Well, that was the purpose of this game mode, so does Separate Ways appear in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Is Separate Ways in the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

At this time, Separate Ways does not appear in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and there is no news as to whether it will be added as a DLC in the future. We can only hope that it will be among post-launch content to come to the game, and seeing as though Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode is returning with the remake, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Ada back in Separate Ways as another DLC down the line.

We’re sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but while you wait for Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC, it’s not like you don’t have plenty to keep you busy, with a bunch of Resident Evil 4 unlockables to collect, Resident Evil 4 S-rank to strive for, and new game plus to help you get there. If you want some down time from fighting the Ganados yourself, why not have a read of our Resident Evil 4 Remake review, which addresses Leon’s other female companion, and how she could have been dealt with differently in the remake.