Some of the best Resident Evil games are 75% off, for a weird reason

When the Resident Evil 4 Remake came out last year, it enjoyed pretty much the same level of success as the original all those years ago. If you still haven’t had a chance to play it, it’s currently available at a 25% discount at Humble Bundle, and many of the other games in the series are up to 75% off – but the reason for the discount is kind of bizarre.

Humble Bundle is currently running something called the Tactical Supremacy Sale, which as the name would suggest is mostly dedicated to the best strategy games, like Manor Lords, or Total War: Warhammer 3. The Resident Evil 4 remake and other RE games feel a little bit out of place here, because as much as you could say that there’s a vaguely tactical element to them (like a lot of games), they’d feel more at home in a sale dedicated to the best horror games.

Still, we’re not complaining. To quote our resident Resident Evil expert, Ed Smith, in his Resident Evil 4 remake review, “[it] carries you from moments of fierce action and drama into quieter sections of grateful relief [and] does it even better than RE4 (the first one)” which is high praise coming from someone who loved the original back in 2005. It’s definitely one of those must-play games, and you can also get the Gold Edition at a slightly less generous 20% discount.

Here’s a complete list of every Resident Evil game included in the Humble Bundle Tactical Supremacy Sale:

There are a few other Capcom games in the mix too, like Monster Hunter World at 67% off (plus other Monster Hunter games), so perhaps it would make more sense to think of it as not just a tactical games sale, but a Capcom sale, too.

