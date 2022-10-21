Resident Evil 4 system requirements – questionable GPU specs

Resident Evil 4 system requirements will help your gaming PC run the classic remake, but Capcom's graphics card recommendations feel like a mismatch

Resident Evil 4 system requirements: Ada Wong pointing gun forward

Published:

Gaming hardwareResident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 system requirements aren’t wretched, but Capcom’s graphics card picks feel somewhat muddled. The developer also bolts separate ray tracing requirements onto the bottom of its specs list, so you’ll need to pay attention to avoid performance frights.

According to Resident Evil 4 system requirements, you’ll need something on par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti to run the classic horror game revamp. To survive recommended specs, Capcom suggests using either an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GTX 1070 – two graphics cards that aren’t really alike.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5-7500
AMD Ryzen 3 1200		 Intel Core i5 2500K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
RAM 8GB 16GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 560		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
AMD Radeon RX 5700
VRAM 8GB 16GB
Storage TBC TBC

If anything, the RX 5700 is closer to an RTX 2060 in terms of performance, so we’re a little confused when it comes to GPU choices. Still, if Capcom’s recommendations hold true, you won’t need the best graphics card to relive the zombie romp.

Of course, the above only applies if you’re not into fancy gaming PC lighting, as Resident Evil 4 ray tracing is a thing. To switch the setting on, Capcom lists the AMD RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 as recommended GPUs, but any compatible card should do the trick if you’re not looking to boost fps.

YouTube Thumbnail

As for gaming RAM, you’re going to need 8GB minimum to play the Resident Evil 4 remake, but using 16GB will help enhance the experience. Weirdly, Capcom hasn’t included any storage requirements within its specs list, but you’ve got plenty of time to pick up the best SSD for gaming before the third-person shooter arrives.

Resident Evil 4 system requirements: Leon Kennedy on Steam Deck with graveyard backdrop

Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck

Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck compatibility is currently unknown, but it could end up joining Valve’s collection of 6,000 Verified and Playable games. While various may bar the creepy classic from the ‘Great on Deck’ club, boons like full PC controller support will ultimately help you bring Leon Kennedy’s harrowing mission on the go.

Take the Resident Evil 4 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Resident Evil 4?

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.