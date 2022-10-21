Resident Evil 4 system requirements – questionable GPU specs

Resident Evil 4 system requirements aren’t wretched, but Capcom’s graphics card picks feel somewhat muddled. The developer also bolts separate ray tracing requirements onto the bottom of its specs list, so you’ll need to pay attention to avoid performance frights.

According to Resident Evil 4 system requirements, you’ll need something on par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti to run the classic horror game revamp. To survive recommended specs, Capcom suggests using either an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GTX 1070 – two graphics cards that aren’t really alike.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5 2500K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM 8GB 16GB Storage TBC TBC

If anything, the RX 5700 is closer to an RTX 2060 in terms of performance, so we’re a little confused when it comes to GPU choices. Still, if Capcom’s recommendations hold true, you won’t need the best graphics card to relive the zombie romp.

Of course, the above only applies if you’re not into fancy gaming PC lighting, as Resident Evil 4 ray tracing is a thing. To switch the setting on, Capcom lists the AMD RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 as recommended GPUs, but any compatible card should do the trick if you’re not looking to boost fps.

As for gaming RAM, you’re going to need 8GB minimum to play the Resident Evil 4 remake, but using 16GB will help enhance the experience. Weirdly, Capcom hasn’t included any storage requirements within its specs list, but you’ve got plenty of time to pick up the best SSD for gaming before the third-person shooter arrives.

Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck

Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck compatibility is currently unknown, but it could end up joining Valve’s collection of 6,000 Verified and Playable games. While various may bar the creepy classic from the ‘Great on Deck’ club, boons like full PC controller support will ultimately help you bring Leon Kennedy’s harrowing mission on the go.

