Resident Evil 4 remake release date announced

The Resident Evil 4 remake now has an official release date. Sony and Capcom revealed that the remake of Resident Evil 4 will launch March 24, 2023, and they showed off a first official look at the horror game’s gameplay during Sony’s State of Play.

The trailer was, as is typical of the Resident Evil series, oozing with atmosphere, and included shots of Leon Kennedy walking along a trail toward the game’s village, as well as a shot from his ride on the train. The game has been completely rebuilt, and the brief shots of gameplay show off some of the new tech Capcom will be bringing to bear in the remake.

We’d heard rumours about a coming reveal for the Resident Evil 4 last year ahead of Gamescom, but it seems Capcom needed a bit more time to get all of las plagas positioned correctly for maximum scares.

Here’s the trailer:

This is a breaking story from the Sony PlayStation State of Play broadcast on June 2, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

