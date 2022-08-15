Get every numbered Resident Evil (and more) for $3 each

You can currently grab ten Resident Evil horror games at just $3 (or £2.47) each, with 50% off Resident Evil Village in the latest Humble Bundle

Resident Evil Humble Bundle - image shows a zombie vomiting blood on the floor.

Published:

Resident Evil 7

Right now, Humble is offering the Resident Evil: Decades of Horror bundle, which includes every numbered sequel in the Resident Evil series, as well as the Revelations games, for $30 (£24.70) or just $3 (£2.47 each). You’ll also get a coupon for 50% off Resident Evil Village, which would normally cost $59.99 (£49.99).

If you’re someone who has always wanted to try Resident Evil, this is a great opportunity to gain access to almost the entire series in one fell swoop. Meanwhile, existing fans who already own a few of the games still might want to go for this, because the great value of the bundle probably means that you won’t find a better deal elsewhere, even when factoring in the few that you already own.

These are some of the best horror games ever made, so if you’re a gaming connoisseur, you’ll definitely want to experience them. The fact that it includes Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 & Resident Evil 3 remakes only makes this even more appealing, because it would be worth it for those games alone.

Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Humble Bundle logo.

Anyway, here’s a list of everything that you get in this Resident Evil Humble Bundle:

  • Resident Evil (2015 HD Remake): the original game, with its gameplay intact, but with enhanced visuals
  • Resident Evil 2 (2019): the ground-up remake of the classic 1998 game
  • Resident Evil 3 (2020): the ground-up remake of the classic 1999 game
  • Resident Evil 0 (2015 HD Remaster): a polished version of the 2002 prequel to the original game
  • Resident Evil 4 (2014): an enhanced, HD edition of the 2005 classic
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (2015): a bundle that includes the base game and its DLC
  • Resident Evil Revelations (2013): the HD version of the Nintendo 3DS game set between Resident Evil 4 and 5
  • Resident Evil 6 (2013): the PC version of the sixth main entry in the series
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition (2015): an episodic survival horror adventure, with a few bonus episodes
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017): the latest numbered sequel in the series so far
  • Resident Evil Village (2021), 50% off: though not included outright, you will get a 50% off voucher if you want to grab Resident Evil Village at a discount too

That should keep you going if you want things to play ahead of the Resident Evil 4 remake release date. Or if you’re just getting into the franchise through the new Netflix series, this is a wonderful way to acquaint yourself with its history.

More Resident Evil 7 stories

Gaming since 1997, Adam's taste in video games is very broad. You'll find Adam's name on articles about VPNs, gaming hardware, free to play games, and just about everything else.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
More stories
Latest Deals
More from PCGamesN