Get every numbered Resident Evil (and more) for $3 each

Right now, Humble is offering the Resident Evil: Decades of Horror bundle, which includes every numbered sequel in the Resident Evil series, as well as the Revelations games, for $30 (£24.70) or just $3 (£2.47 each). You’ll also get a coupon for 50% off Resident Evil Village, which would normally cost $59.99 (£49.99).

If you’re someone who has always wanted to try Resident Evil, this is a great opportunity to gain access to almost the entire series in one fell swoop. Meanwhile, existing fans who already own a few of the games still might want to go for this, because the great value of the bundle probably means that you won’t find a better deal elsewhere, even when factoring in the few that you already own.

These are some of the best horror games ever made, so if you’re a gaming connoisseur, you’ll definitely want to experience them. The fact that it includes Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 & Resident Evil 3 remakes only makes this even more appealing, because it would be worth it for those games alone.

Anyway, here’s a list of everything that you get in this Resident Evil Humble Bundle:

Resident Evil (2015 HD Remake) : the original game, with its gameplay intact, but with enhanced visuals

: the original game, with its gameplay intact, but with enhanced visuals Resident Evil 2 (2019) : the ground-up remake of the classic 1998 game

: the ground-up remake of the classic 1998 game Resident Evil 3 (2020) : the ground-up remake of the classic 1999 game

: the ground-up remake of the classic 1999 game Resident Evil 0 (2015 HD Remaster) : a polished version of the 2002 prequel to the original game

: a polished version of the 2002 prequel to the original game Resident Evil 4 (2014) : an enhanced, HD edition of the 2005 classic

: an enhanced, HD edition of the 2005 classic Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (2015) : a bundle that includes the base game and its DLC

: a bundle that includes the base game and its DLC Resident Evil Revelations (2013) : the HD version of the Nintendo 3DS game set between Resident Evil 4 and 5

: the HD version of the Nintendo 3DS game set between Resident Evil 4 and 5 Resident Evil 6 (2013) : the PC version of the sixth main entry in the series

: the PC version of the sixth main entry in the series Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition (2015) : an episodic survival horror adventure, with a few bonus episodes

: an episodic survival horror adventure, with a few bonus episodes Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017) : the latest numbered sequel in the series so far

: the latest numbered sequel in the series so far Resident Evil Village (2021), 50% off: though not included outright, you will get a 50% off voucher if you want to grab Resident Evil Village at a discount too

That should keep you going if you want things to play ahead of the Resident Evil 4 remake release date. Or if you’re just getting into the franchise through the new Netflix series, this is a wonderful way to acquaint yourself with its history.