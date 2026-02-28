Here's how to save 10% on Resident Evil Requiem and get eight more games for just $14.99

Resident Evil Requiem is fast proving to be one of the biggest hits of 2026, but if you've not already dived in and downloaded it, here's your chance to save 10% on its usual price. Sign up to Humble Choice for just $14.99, and not only can you save $8 off Resident Evil Requiem, but you also get eight other games to keep forever, including Resident Evil Village and, the one we know you're actually most excited about, Bus Simulator 21!

Humble Choice is a monthly game service from Humble Bundle that lets you download eight games each month for just $14.99. The Choice changes each month, and includes a wide variety of titles, but each bundle is normally worth well in excess of $200, compared to the normal price for each game. Once downloaded, they're yours to keep forever, and you can cancel at any time. That means you could spend just $83.48 and get Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil Village, Date Everything, Core Keeper, StarVaders, and more. Just click here to sign up.

As we explored when the February 2026 Humble Choice list was first announced, all eight of this month's titles are not only great fun but also Steam Deck Verified or Playable. The full list of games included in this month's Humble Choice is:

Resident Evil Village - Steam Deck Verified

Date Everything - Steam Deck Verified

Core Keeper - Steam Deck Verified

StarVaders - Steam Deck Verified

Squirrel with a Gun - Steam Deck Verified

SteamWorld Build - Steam Deck Playable

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop - Steam Deck Verified

Big Helmet Heroes - Steam Deck Verified

As Nat Smith explores in our Resident Evil Requiem review, the latest installment is a triumph, balancing approachability for players new to Resi with plenty to satisfy long-term fans. Personally, I've never actually played a Resi game, and even I'm being convinced to finally give it a try. At least if I do find it too scary, a few routes of Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop will no doubt set me right.