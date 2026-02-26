All Resident Evil Requiem Antique Coin locations

Where are all the Antique Coins in Resident Evil Requiem? RE7's collectible coins return for Requiem, and they're the easiest way to score some early upgrades. This time around, you won't be using them to open birdcages. Instead, you can spend them as soon as you unlock the Parlor in the Rhodes Hill Care Center.

There are 19 Antique Coins in Resident Evil Requiem, but you only need 17 to retrieve all the upgrades in the Parlor's prize cabinet. These upgrades increase Grace's maximum health, inventory space, firepower, and blood collector capacity. Needless to say, getting all of them can mean the difference between life and death, especially this early on in the survival horror game. Remember to keep an inventory slot free to pick them up - thankfully, they do stack.

All Antique Coin locations

Here are all the Antique Coins and where to find them in Resident Evil Requiem:

Antique Coin #1 - Guard Office

Antique Coin #2 - Corridor

Antique Coin #3, #4, #5, #6#, and #7 - Bar & Lounge

Antique Coin #8, #9, and #10 - Parlor

Antique Coin #11, #12, #13, and #14 - Waiting Room

Antique Coin #15, and #16 - Conference Room

Antique Coin #17, #18, and #19 - Examination Room

Antique Coin #1

On the computer desk next to the item box in the Guard Office.

Antique Coin #2

On the cabinet in the corridor directly opposite the entrance to Cold Storage

Antique Coin #3

On the grand piano keys in the Bar & Lounge. Be aware that the piano keys will make some noise when you retrieve it; stay low and make a beeline for the nearest door to avoid a fight.

Antique Coin #4

Dropped by the banshee that patrols inside the Bar & Lounge. She's a tough foe for Grace to handle, so you can wait until you switch to Leon to defeat her with a direct shotgun blast to the head. He won't be able to pick it up, but it'll remain on her body when you switch back to Grace, leaving you free to retrieve it without issue.

Antique Coin #5, #6, and #7

In the safe located behind the bar in the Bar & Lounge. The combination code to open it is <10 >80 <30.

Antique Coin #8

On the blackjack table in the Parlor, which you also need to access to use the Antique Coins. The Parlor is hidden behind the unicorn door in the West Wing. Pick up the Unicorn Trinket Box on the left as you enter the Chairman's Office and press the hidden button on the back to open it and retrieve the Red Jewel. Return to the unicorn door and slot it into the hole to unlock it.

Be aware that the chef and various zombies will begin patrolling this area once you open the Parlor, so take a cautious approach and stock up on Hemolytic Injectors to avoid trouble.

Antique Coin #9

On the bar in the Parlor, next to the beer taps on the right-hand side.

Antique Coin #10

Inside the small decorative vase on the bar in the Parlor, just to the right of where you found the previous Antique Coin. Use a knife to break it and save on bullets.

Antique Coin #11

On the table just beyond the western entrance into the Waiting Room. There are several zombies in this room, so don't forget to crouch if you'd rather avoid the maid and frenzied patient.

Antique Coin #12 and #13

Inside the open safe behind the admin desk in the Waiting Room. You don't need a combination for this one, but the zombies in this room can prove difficult to avoid. If you'd prefer to conserve ammo, throw an empty bottle towards the western entrance to lure them away, leaving you free to duck around to the admin desk directly to the right of the eastern entrance.

Antique Coin #14

On the coffee table between the two sofas at the bottom of the staircase leading from the Waiting Room to the Lead Researcher's Office.

Antique Coin #15

On the table to the right as you proceed into the Conference Room.

Antique Coin #16

Dropped by the banshee stationed in the small annex attached to the Conference Room. There are two zombies in the main room between you and her, so lure them away to take them out first before you handle her. We prefer to let Leon handle this one and let Grace retrieve the coin later.

Antique Coin #17, #18, and #19

Inside the safe located on the shelves in the Examination Room. The combination code to open it is >30 <10 >50.

Where to use Antique Coins

You can find the prize cabinet to the left of the blackjack table in the Parlor. Interact with the lockbox for the specific upgrade you want, select the Antique Coins from your inventory, then use the arrow keys to dispense the maximum quantity of Antique Coins required in one go. The number of coins required for each prize varies, so we recommend collecting all the coins first to avoid unnecessary backtracking.

Here are all the Antique Coin upgrades and their cost:

Hip Pouch: Three Antique Coins

Three Antique Coins Stabilizer: Four Antique Coins

Four Antique Coins Steroids: Four Antique Coins

Four Antique Coins Override Manual: Six Antique Coins

You won't be able to return to the care center after you complete the quartz puzzle, so don't forget to unlock all these upgrades before you leave with Emily. Otherwise, you'll have to begin a second playthrough or wait until new game plus to retrieve the upgrades left behind.

Now that you've spent all the Antique Coins and secured those early upgrades, find out how to open warped closets in RE9 for even more items that can help you survive Rhodes Hill. Don't forget to pick up the RE9 Pantry Key to grab some extra goodies before you leave Dr. Gideon's zombified clinic.