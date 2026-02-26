How to solve Barry's scavenger hunt and open the locker in Resident Evil Requiem

Wondering how to open the locker in Resident Evil Requiem? As part of Barry's scavenger hunt, he gives you a couple of clues on where to find the hidden treasure. Solving this gives you the keys to JoJo's locker and a fancy new weapon charm. Here's how to find the key. It's worth noting, this guide contains minor spoilers.

Resident Evil Requiem has plenty of puzzles to solve, including RE9 safe codes and antique coin locations, and when you get to the RPD offices, you need to figure out a way of finding Grace by exploring your old stomping ground. On your journey, you'll come across your old offices with a ton of mementos hanging around from those you worked with, including Barry, so it's worth solving his last scavenger hunt to get yourself some extra goodies - we owe it to him.

Barry's scavenger hunt clues

You'll find two clues to Barry's scavenger hunt in the S.T.A.R.S. Office; two pictures, one of a noticeboard set against a window with a plant on one side and the American flag on the other. If you look a little closer, you'll see a TV suspended above the noticeboard. The second picture is a close-up of the American flag, a small table, and just noticeable is the corner of the TV. Next to the TV is a circle drawn on the table and the word 'HERE' pointing to the circle. On the back of the picture, it reads, 'You kids have fun solving this one! - Barry', and we're off!

There are two noticeboards in the RPD, one in the Main Hall near the save point, but the one we're looking for requires you to venture further into the office space on the ground floor. You'll notice in the West Office a locker in the corner that needs a key; go through the door on the right and into the Operations Room. Here, there's another noticeboard and though things have shuffled about a bit from all the debris, the TV is still suspended from the ceiling in front of it. Climb up on the container next to the TV and fetch the locker keys from the space circled in the picture. It's worth shooting Mr Raccoon in this room too, you can find out where he's hidden in our RE9 Mr Raccoon locations guide.

How to unlock JoJo's locker

Now you've got the keys to the locker, head back through to the West Office and unlock JoJo's locker to get the S.T.A.R.S. Emblem, a charm for automatic guns that increases firepower at the cost of more sway while aiming. There are also two tickets to the zoo - very bittersweet.

Now you know how to open the locker in Resident Evil Requiem, here are all the Resident Evil Requiem rewards and challenges for finishing the game.