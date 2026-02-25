Resident Evil Requiem settings - get the best graphics

What are the best Resident Evil Requiem settings for PC? Capcom's PC ports have been hit-and-miss over the past few years, with such highs as the remarkably scalable Street Fighter 6 port and such lows as the dreadful Dragon's Dogma 2. Fortunately, the Resident Evil games have been incredibly consistent since moving over to the RE Engine, and we're pleased to report that is also the case for Resident Evil Requiem.

We had a sneaking suspicion that the game wouldn't be too demanding, given what we thought of the surprisingly modest Resident Evil Requiem system requirements. While you're able to run Resident Evil Requiem using components made back in 2019 - the very latest and best graphics cards aren't required - Capcom hasn't compromised on the game's visual fidelity at all, even allowing for the latest path tracing tech if you happen to own a high-end system.

Best Resident Evil Requiem settings for PC

Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Motion Blur: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off Hair Strands: Off

Off Texture Quality: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Quality: High (ANISO x4)

High (ANISO x4) Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Mesh Quality: Standard

Standard Screen Space Reflections: On

On Subsurface Scattering: Low

Low Lens Distortion: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Upscaling Technology: Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR

Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR Upscaling Mode: Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR 3.1.5

Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR 3.1.5 Frame Generation: Nvidia DLSS 2x or AMD FSR 3

Nvidia DLSS 2x or AMD FSR 3 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On (+Boost)

On (+Boost) Nvidia DLSS Ray Reconstruction: On

On Particle Lighting: On

On Volumetric Fog Resolution: Normal

Normal Lens Dirt: On

On Lens Flare: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Contact Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Normal

Normal VFX Quality: Standard

PCGamesN had early access to the code for our Resident Evil Requiem review, and for our initial testing, I used an admittedly very powerful test PC for running the game, rather than our usual RTX 4070-based test PCs. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, my test rig is as fast a system as you can get right now. As such, the above settings are optimized for use on this high-end rig. We'll be following up with further testing on our more modest test rigs soon along with best RE Requiem Steam Deck settings.

Regardless, the above settings ideally balance image quality, frame rate and general playability. For instance, ray tracing does look good in this game, but it's not worth the performance compromise for most gamers.

Given the power of our test system, it was no surprise that during my testing, I didn't experience any sudden frame rate drops or stuttering on this main test rig. However, I also fired up the game on a Razer Blade 2024, and it also showed no signs of these issues.

As for overall performance, playing with maxed-out settings on my main test system, the game averaged around 200fps, with 1% lows of 170fps running at 5120 x 2160.

On the Blade 2024, the game automatically adjusted the graphics preset to Lowest, but that felt overly conservative. I was able to bump up the graphics settings while maintaining a steady 60fps, so don't rely on this tool if you want to get the most out of your machine.

It's worth noting that turning on Path Tracing automatically adjusts the upscaling settings, bumping frame generation to 2x and the upscaling mode to performance. With Path Tracing enabled, you can turn off frame generation, but you must continue to use DLSS in some form. Resident Evil Requiem supports native ultrawide aspect ratios and features HDR support, which is a welcome addition given the state of many modern releases.

Resident Evil Requiem PC issues

Just like Resident Evil Village before it, Resident Evil Requiem doesn't feature any field of view settings, forcing you to play with a tighter view than you're most likely used to. Even though there's a good chance the community will find a workaround, it's frustrating that Capcom hasn't addressed this, despite it being a problem in both Resident Evil 7 and Village.

Does Resident Evil Requiem need an SSD?

Resident Evil Requiem doesn't require an SSD to run. However, we'd always recommend installing any game on an SSD instead of a hard drive, as it will boost game load times considerably. You can check out our best gaming SSD guide for some recommendations, but you won't need a particularly fast drive to see most of the benefits of a gaming SSD over a hard drive. The likes of the WD Black SN7100 will be plenty fast enough,

How to monitor performance in Resident Evil Requiem

If you want to keep an eye on performance in Resident Evil Requiem, it's easy to do so, whether you're using an Nvidia or AMD graphics card.

For Nvidia cards, install the Nvidia App and enable the in-game overlay, then hit ALT + R while you're in-game to bring up the performance monitor. With AMD cards, you can enable performance monitoring via the Radeon overlay using the shortcut CTRL + SHIFT + O.

Alternatively, you can download free software such as CapFrameX or Nvidia FrameView, to get a cleaner, more simplified benchmarking tool that works with any graphics card. As for the Steam Deck, most gaming handhelds have a dedicated button to access a quick menu from which performance monitoring, sometimes called real-time monitoring, can be accessed.